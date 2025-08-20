Hollyoaks actor Callum Kerr has urged his friends and family not to attend his stepdad's funeral after his mum was “murdered” in France.

Callum's mum, Dawn, and his stepdad, Andrew Searle, both died earlier this year in France. Dawn, 56, and Andrew, 62, were found dead on February 6, after neighbours expressed their concerns. Dawn's body was discovered lying outside the front door with jewellery scattered around her, while furniture was flipped inside the property. Mr Searle was found hanged with a gag in his mouth, reports The Mirror.

It was initially believed the couple had been attacked in a staged robbery. However detectives later suspected that the husband had killed his wife before taking his own life.

Callum and his sister Amanda Kerr have since issued a statement urging people not to attend their stepdad's funeral. In a statement shared online, they said: "In the absence of any evidence suggesting third-party involvement in the tragic death of our mother, Dawn Kerr, the prevailing hypothesis remains that of a murder-suicide.

"Our mother was killed by multiple blows to the head, and Andrew was found deceased by hanging. His injuries are consistent with self-hanging, and no defensive wounds were found on his body. There is also no evidence whatsoever of any third party's involvement at this stage.

"While the official investigation is still ongoing, we cannot ignore the circumstances as they stand. For this reason, we must respectfully but firmly request that our mother not be included in any way in the funeral arrangements being made for Andrew. Please do not share photographs of them together."

They added: "Please do not attend Andrew's service if you were a friend of our mother. It would be inappropriate for her memory to be associated with a service honouring the man who, based on all available evidence, may have been responsible for her death. We ask for understanding, privacy and respect as we continue to grieve and seek justice for our mum."

Just two years ago, Callum stood beside his mother as she tied the knot with Andrew. Dawn and Andrew Searle married in September 2023 and were originally from Musselburgh, East Lothian. The pair made the move from Scotland to Les Pesquies, near Toulouse, southern France, 10 years ago to start a new life.