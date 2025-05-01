Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A manhunt is underway for the killer of a British woman found dead outside her home in France.

The 65-year-old victim was discovered by a friend, lying near her vehicle at a property she ran in the village of Trémolat, east of Bordeaux, on Tuesday evening. An investigating source said that the mother-of-four was found 'covered in stab wounds', with desperate efforts now underway to identify and find the attacker.

According to the Bergerac prosecutor's office, the victim suffered multiple wounds to her chest, groin, arm, and leg. The murder weapon has not yet been found. State prosecutor Sylvie Martins Guedes said in a statement that she was discovered with deep wounds caused 'by a blunt object'.

Residents of the small rural commune were in 'total shock' from the incident. When medics arrived following a phone call from an unidentified man, they found the victim ‘in cardio-respiratory arrest’.

Despite attempts to revive her, she died at the scene. Sylvie Martins-Guedes, the Bergerac prosecutor, confirmed that a criminal enquiry had been opened, and that local gendarmes were investigating.

Initial findings from the investigation revealed the woman was with a friend 'with whom she had been in a relationship for several weeks.' On the evening of the tragedy, they spent the evening together in Trémolat with friends before returning to the victim's home.

She had reportedly arrived to her home around ten minutes before him, France3 reported. Upon his arrival, he discovered the victim 'collapsed and unconscious' near his vehicle. He then immediately called for help before administering first aid himself. The victim's friend, who was temporarily held in police custody, was released from his hearing on Wednesday evening.