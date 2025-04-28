Shooting Myrtle Beach South Carolina: 11 injured after mass shooting at popular tourist destination with suspect killed - where is it located?
The Myrtle Beach Police Department revealed on Facebook that officers responded to an incident at roughly 11:50 p.m. Saturday (26 April). Officers “observed a disturbance involving multiple individuals” on North Ocean Boulevard, the statement said.
One person fired a weapon during an “altercation,” prompting an officer to respond by discharging their firearm. The officer wasn’t injured, but the suspect died as a result of their injuries. On Sunday, Horry County deputy coroner Tamara Willard identified the individual shot by police as Jerrius Davis, 18, from Bennettsville, according to News 13.
“In accordance with established protocol, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) will conduct an independent investigation,” Myrtle Beach Police said on Facebook. It added: “Simultaneously, the Myrtle Beach Police Department will carry out an internal review of the incident.”
The incident occurred in the city’s entertainment district at the start of the tourism season. Washington, D.C. visitor Sebastian McMillon told News13 that he still plans to travel to Myrtle Beach in the future.
He said: “There’s trouble all over the world, we can’t control that. So we just have to come and not let fear spoil our vacation. We still come here to enjoy the sights, enjoy the views, so I don’t feel threatened at all ... I’ve been coming here for years. I’ll still come.”
Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace said she was “devastated” by the news. She wrote on X: “Devastated by the tragic shooting in Myrtle Beach.
