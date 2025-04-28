Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One person has died and several people were injured when a boat crashed into a ferry in Florida.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the Memorial Causeway Bridge on Sunday (27 April) after the boat hit the ferry and then fled the scene just after 10pm local time. The Clearwater Police Department posted on X that there were multiple injuries and the crash had been declared ‘a mass casualty incident’ by the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured in the crash, however, 45 people were believed to be on the ferry. The post said: “All local hospitals have been notified. Multiple trauma alerts have been called with helicopters transporting two of the more seriously injured.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boat that fled the scene near the Memorial Causeway Bridge had been identified by another police force, and an investigation was underway, it added. Clearwater Police Department said on social media: “All of the injuries are from the ferry. The boat that struck the ferry fled the scene”.

Police added: “The ferry came to rest on a sandbar just south of the Memorial Causeway Bridge. All patients and passengers have been removed”.

An ABC News affiliate cited Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector as saying the boat that collided with the ferry was privately owned. Videos on social media showed several first responders rushing to the scene with lights flashing. Police told drivers to avoid the Memorial Causeway.