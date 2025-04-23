Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Armed militants have shot and killed at least 26 tourists at a resort in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack in Baisaran meadow on Tuesday (22 April), some three miles from the disputed region’s resort town of Pahalgam. At least three dozen people were wounded, many of them seriously, according to two senior police officers.

“This attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” Omar Abdullah, the region’s top elected official, wrote on social media. The two officers said at least four militants fired at dozens of tourists from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the killed tourists were Indian, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity in keeping with departmental policy. At least 24 bodies were collected in the aftermath of the attack, and two people died while being taken for medical treatment.

Armed militants have shot and killed at least 26 tourists at a resort in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Police and soldiers are now searching for the attackers.

“We will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences,” India’s home minister, Amit Shah, wrote on social media. He arrived in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, and convened a meeting with top security officials.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was cutting short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and returning to New Delhi early on Wednesday, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack and stressed that “attacks against civilians are unacceptable under any circumstances”, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US vice president JD Vance, who was visiting India, called it a “devastating terrorist attack”. He added on social media: “Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”

US President Donald Trump noted on social media the “deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir”. He said: “The United States stands strong with India against terrorism.”