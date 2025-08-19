The Jam drummer Rick Buckler left more than £1 million to his family following his sad death earlier this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following his death in February at the age of 69, documents show the legendary Mod musician, who played alongside Paul Weller and Bruce Foxton in the rock band, made huge provisions for his wife Lesley, whom he married in 1985, and their two children, Jason and Holly.

Papers obtained by The Sun reveal he left £1,035,366 to his family – a sum reduced by £18,000 after costs, taxes and fees – with the will formally approved by the High Court last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made the will in October 2024 and left almost everything to Lesley. The drummer also requested his collection of Jam memorabilia be distributed between his two children. Smaller sums were passed to friends and colleagues, including £1,000 to his brother Peter, £5,000 to Sham 69 singer Tim Scargill and £1,000 to friend Ian Gardner. Rick also expressed a wish to be cremated and interred at Woking Cemetery.

His Jam bandmates, Paul, 67, and Bruce, 69, paid tribute to the drummer after his passing from a short illness. Paul said: “I’m shocked and saddened by Rick’s passing. I’m thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking. To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey! We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time.”

Bruce added: “I was shocked and devastated to hear the very sad news today. Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs. I’m glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did. My thoughts are with Leslie and his family at this very difficult time.”

The Jam formed in 1972 while all three band members were secondary school friends. They released their first album, In the City, in 1977 and achieved 18 consecutive top 40 singles, including four number ones and a number one album. The band is best known for tracks Town Called Malice, Going Underground, and Down In The Tube Station At Midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jam split in 1982. Paul went on to form The Style Council, while Rick joined Time UK. Bruce and Rick later performed together, though Paul did not rejoin. Rick later toured with Bruce as From The Jam from 2007 to 2009 before leaving to work in music management – a role he continued until his death.