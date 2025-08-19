Actress Sophie Turner has declared kissing her on-screen brother Kit Harington on camera was “vile” and left both actors “retching” during filming for their new film.

The 29-year-old actress, who recently rekindled her relationship with Peregrine Pearson, revealed the uncomfortable moment while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Sophie and Kit, 38, previously starred together in Game of Thrones as siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow and are now reuniting in the upcoming gothic horror film The Dreadful – this time as romantic leads.

Speaking to host Seth, Sophie said she initially thought Kit was an ideal fit for the new role and sent him the script. She recalled: “So, I sent the script to Kit and he kind of sent me a message back going like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to, but this is going to be really f****** weird, Soph.’ And I was like, ‘What is he talking about?’

“Then I was reading (the script) and it’s like, ‘Kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex… ’. And then I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, that’s my brother.’

”Despite the hesitation, the pair went ahead with filming. Sophie said: “We put it out of our minds, and then we get on set and it’s the first kissing scene, and we are both retching. Like, really, it is vile. It was the worst.”

The Dreadful is set in the 15th century during the Wars of the Roses. Sophie plays Anne, a woman living on the fringes of society with her mother-in-law Morwen, played by 64-year-old Marcia Gay Harden. Their lives are thrown into turmoil when a figure from Anne’s past – played by Kit – returns. Sophie is also a producer on the project.

The actress’ career has spanned more than a decade. She rose to prominence with Game of Thrones between 2011 and 2019, earning an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Sansa Stark. Sophie has since starred in projects including The Thirteenth Tale (2013), Barely Lethal (2015), the X-Men films Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019), the Quibi survival drama Survive (2020), the HBO Max true-crime series The Staircase (2022), as well as 2023’s ITV drama Joan.