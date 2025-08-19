Five police officers are under investigation over the death of a man who died in custody after arrested inside a Britannia hotel.

Ellis Rocks, 26, from Wigan, was arrested at The Britannia Hotel in Standish at around 8.35pm on July 31. He was taken into custody and was discovered "unresponsive and lying on the floor in a cell" shortly after 2am on August 1.

The IOPC have been looking at the circumstances surrounding the arrest. As part of the investigation, the watchdog reviewed CCTV from the custody suite and officers’ body-worn video footage involved in the arrest.

In a statement online, the IOPC said: "As part of our ongoing investigation, three GMP officers have been advised they are being investigated for potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour at the level of misconduct. While a further two GMP officers are being investigated for potential gross misconduct.

"Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death remains in its early stages, however no concerns have been identified at this time regarding any use of force by GMP officers." IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said they have been in touch with the victim's family to provide them with an update. "Our thoughts remain with all family and friends and anyone affected by his death," she said.

She added: “While we’ve notified a number of officers they are under investigation, this does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will automatically follow. At the end of our investigation, we will determine whether any individuals should face disciplinary proceedings.

“It’s important that we continue to carry out an independent and thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. The family have asked for privacy and to not be approached by reporters at this difficult time. Please may I ask for their wishes to be respected.”

Greater Manchester Police previously clarified to the Manchester Evening News that Mr Rocks was arrested at the Britannia Hotel following reports of a man trying to deal drugs last Thursday evening (July 31). It came after the hotel has been linked on social media to migrants living there. GMP confirmed to the M.E.N. that no protest took place at the hotel and no asylum seekers are housed in the building.

GMP added Mr Rocks was arrested on suspicion of a drug offence and for an assault he was wanted for by police in London. The force said he was taken to a custody cell in Wigan at 9.15pm, where staff later found him unresponsive at 2.30am on Friday. Mr Rocks was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on Sunday morning (August 3).

GMP told Manchester Evening News: "We are aware of comments and speculation online after a man sadly died in custody over the weekend. The man in question had been arrested on suspicion of drug offences, and in connection with an investigation into an assault in London.

"The arrest did not come in connection with any protest activity. The man was arrested at a location which does not house asylum seekers, and there were no protests in relation to this in Wigan on the day the man was taken into custody. We are continuing to support the IOPC, who are leading an independent investigation."