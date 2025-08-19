There are currently over 40 active wildfires in Spain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The situation is particularly worrying in Zamora, León, Orense and Extremadura, where the fire in Jarilla has been advancing. There are currently 40 active fires in Spain, 23 of which are "particularly worrying", as minister for ecological transition and the demographic challenge Sara Aagesen said on Monday.

It comes after crippling heatwave temperatures caused fires in parts of the country. On Sunday, forecasters listed a high of 45.8C in the port city of Cádiz in Andalusia, southwestern Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weather agency Aemet now says there is “very high or extreme fire danger” for most parts of the country. The agency warned locals to be careful due to the ongoing chaos.

There are currently over 40 active wildfires in Spain. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It said: “Although the heatwave is starting to subside, very high temperatures will still be reached today in the east and south of the peninsula. Be cautious.”

Officials confirmed 31,130 people have been evacuated from their homes in recent days. On Sunday, a total of 1,400 soldiers were on the ground before the government deployed an additional 500.

However, forecasters suggest temperatures will finally drop from now until Thursday. Meteorologist Francisco Martín León said: "The drop in temperatures, as well as some rainfall in Asturias, Galicia, Cantabria and even the north of León, will benefit the extinguishing of the westernmost fires."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures are expected to rise again on Friday, but only for a short while, because the arrival of a 'Dana' (cold drop) will change the conditions once again on Sunday. Regardless of these transitions, it is expected that temperatures will not be as high as those of the first half of August.