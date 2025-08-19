Three people have been rushed to hospital after a fire has erupted in a building in Brockley.

Images have shown smoke rising from the windows of one building and firefighters still at the scene. Adelaide Avenue is closed both ways between Brockley Road and St Margaret's Square.

There is congestion to both sides on Brockley Road, back to Crofton Park. The 122 bus is on diversion via Lewisham High Street, Rushey Green and Catford Road due to the fire.

Buses towards Catford will not serve stops from 'Wearside Road' (HD / HB) to 'Brockley Park' (A) or 'Brockley Rise/Cranston Road' (C). The 171 is also on diversion via Lewisham Way, Loampit Hill, Molesworth Street, Lewisham High Street, Rushey Green and Catford Road due to the fire.

It is not yet known what has caused the fire. More to follow.