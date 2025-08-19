Two people have been rushed to hospital after they were “set on fire in a UK pub”.

Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries after the incident at the Toby Jug Bar on Irish Street in Armagh, Belfast. A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

The incident happened at at around 8.55pm on Monday (18 August). A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said officers were at the scene on Monday night.

They told the media: "Officers received a report of a fire shortly around 8.55pm. They were in attendance alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

Newry and Armagh MP Dáire Hughes condemned a "frightening incident". The Sinn Fein representative said in a post on X: "This was a frightening incident for those in the vicinity, and I want to commend the swift response from emergency services

"Police will remain in the area over the coming hours as their investigation continues. My thoughts are with anyone who may have been injured or impacted by this incident."