Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend parades as part of annual Twelfth of July celebrations.

The parades will take place across Northern Ireland on Saturday 12 July. The event memorialises the Protestant King William III's victory over the Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in July 1690.

It is the biggest day in the Orange Order's marching calendar and this year - the 335th anniversary of the battle - is currently forecast to be a very warm day. The main parades will be held in 18 venues across all six counties, with villages, towns and cities taking their turn to host their neighbouring lodge members. It is likely to be a very warm Twelfth of July, with temperatures possibly reaching over 25C.

(Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Where are parades being held?

Belfast hosts Northern Ireland's longest Twelfth parade - a six-mile route which will start from Belfast Orange Hall, Carlisle Circus, at 10:00 BST on Saturday.

Ballymena is the only place outside Belfast to hold an annual march. This year's parade sets off from Wakehurst Road, Ballymena, at 12:30 BST and is due to arrive at the at the People's Park for the traditional speeches at 14:30 BST.

The seaside village of Carnlough will host 11 local lodges and nine bands on Saturday with a parade starting from Bay Road at 12:00 BST.

The County Antrim village's award-winning pipe band will feature at this year's parade, alongside former world champions the McNeillstown Pipe Band and others. It sets off from Ard Na Main at 12:30 BST, heading for the Cullybackey Community Playing Fields.

About 3,000 people are expected to take part in the Glengormley parade, including members from 66 lodges and almost 40 bands.

Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will be the guest speaker at the Lisburn demonstration on Saturday afternoon.

The Orange Order's county grand master of Antrim will address spectators at the demonstration field at the Turnpike, following a parade through Rasharkin village.

County Armagh is the birthplace of the Orange Order and the county is traditionally home to the "largest Orange gathering in the world.

Highland dancers from Finnis will be among the entertainers in the village of Dromara as it plays host to about 2,500 Orangemen.

Saturday's event will be the first time in more than half a century that Dundonald has hosted a major Twelfth demonstration.

More than 3,000 Orange Order members are expected to march through Dundrum, leaving from the Belfast Road at noon towards the field at Ballyloughlin Road.

A complimentary picnic served at the foot of the Mourne Mountains is on offer for those attending the Twelfth commemorations in Kilkeel.

Orange Order lodges from County Londonderry and County Donegal will gather in Coleraine for this year's Twelfth.

The town of Maghera will welcome more than 50 lodges to its streets on Saturday - its first time hosting the demonstration since 2008.

Lodges from all over the Clogher Valley will converge on the village of Augher on Saturday for a "celebration of Orange heritage and community spirit".

The small village of Coagh will be home to the biggest Twelfth demonstration in County Tyrone on Saturday.

About 60 lodges and bands are expected to parade through the village of Sixmilecross, which is hosting Orange Order members from north and west Tyrone.