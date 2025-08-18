Spain has deployed another 500 soldiers to battle wildfires that have spread across parts of the country.

The fires have burned 158,000 hectares so far this year - an area roughly as big as metropolitan London - and three people have died in the past week. Up to 20 major wildfires are burning, including several in Spain's northwestern region of Galicia.

Some have converged to form a large blaze, forcing the closure of roads and rail services. Part of the famous Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route was closed on Monday as the fire spread to the southern slopes of the Picos de Europa mountain range.

Authorities shut the path between the towns of Astorga and Ponferrada, about 30 miles (50km) apart, and told hikers "not to put (their) lives in danger". Two water-dumping planes from the Netherlands are expected to join aircraft from France and Italy already helping Spanish authorities.

Firefighters from other countries are also set to arrive in the coming days, Civil Protection Agency chief Virginia Barcones told public broadcaster RTVE. The agency posted on X on Sunday night to say two more people had been arrested on suspicion of starting fires.

Several dozen people have been arrested for suspected arson since June, according to the interior ministry.

Where are the fires in Spain?

Galicia and Castile-Leon are bearing the brunt of the fires with major blazes spreading across both areas. In Galicia, especially around Ourense, there are numerous intense fires.

