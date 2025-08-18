A fire between Chelmsford and Ingatestone has caused trains to be cancelled and delayed this morning.

Chelmsford Station was left at a standstill this morning as queues gathered at the station’s London-bound Platform One. Stations further along the Greater Anglia line have also been impacted, with regular commuting hotspots going as far back as Colchester and Ipswich.

Greater Anglia staff have been heard advising commuters to make the 10-mile drive up the A12 to Shenfield as services were delayed until further notice. The 5.41am train from Chelmsford to London Liverpool Street was delayed without any advice on when normal service will resume.

Greater Anglia's live disruption map suggests that commuters from Braintree, Witham, Chelmsford and Ingatestone will also face severe delays this morning. In an update on social media, Greater Anglia confirmed that a number of services face major disruption this morning.

It said: “A line-side fire between Chelmsford and Ingatestone is causing disruption to journeys between Chelmsford and Shenfield. Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised."

The train operating company also said that issues will impact the service until at least 7am.