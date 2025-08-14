National Rail has confirmed that strikes will affect CrossCountry train services over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Members of the RMT have been called out on Saturday 23 and bank holiday Monday (25 August) in a dispute over what the union calls a “breakdown in industrial relations”. Paignton, Penzance, Bournemouth and many other seaside locations will be more difficult to reach over the long weekend.

The dispute is over a range of issues including enhanced pay for working on rest days, financial incentives for scanning tickets and levels of catering staff. Morale at the train operator is known to be low.

The RMT has also ordered members not to scan tickets on trains from Sunday 24 August onwards.

CrossCountry runs a network stretching from Aberdeen to Penzance, with its main hub at Birmingham New Street. It links key cities including Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh, and serves London Stansted airport.

Eddie Dempsey, general secretary of the RMT, told members: “I would like to congratulate you and your colleagues again for returning a splendid result in the ballot for industrial action. This dispute is about protecting the future of your jobs, the protection of negotiated agreements and the right of your union to represent you effectively.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: “This is disappointing news for passengers, particularly over the bank holiday weekend. We strongly urge both the RMT and CrossCountry to get back around the table to resolve this as quickly as possible.”