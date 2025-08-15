Evacuations are ongoing in Portugal as fires are still blazing.

A major fire is ongoing near Trancoso, located in Guarda District - approximately 350 km northeast of Lisbon, near the Douro River. This fire has three active fronts, and about 650–700 firefighters, supported by six helicopters, are battling it.

The fire has been difficult to contain, though local sources say the situation is gradually improving in some areas. The current blaze has already injured at least 17 people - including six firefighters - and forced evacuations in the region.

Evacuations in surrounding villages including Palhais, Reboleiro, Freches, Sobral de S. Miguel, Aldeia Nova, Aldeia Velha, are still ongoing. The fire is still active and dangerous.

The ongoing heatwave across southern Europe has led to record-breaking temperatures and a surge in wildfires, with Portugal among the hardest hit along with Spain, Greece, and others. Authorities have warned that extreme temperatures are likely to persist.

Spanish authorities reported the death of a 37-year-old volunteer firefighter who sustained severe burns in an area north of Madrid this week. It was the third reported death in Spain due to the recent fires. Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes in the region and still can not return.