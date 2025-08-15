Greece remains on heightened alert for the island of Kefalonia, even as firefighting teams report steady progress in containing fires nearby in Zante.

Authorities warn that while weather conditions and coordinated efforts have brought partial relief in some areas, shifting winds and tinder-dry vegetation on Kefalonia could spark sudden flare-ups. Civil protection officials have urged residents and visitors to stay prepared for potential evacuations, stressing that the situation can change rapidly despite localized successes in firefighting.

The situation in Kefalonia is volatile. Active fires are still burning, though they have not yet reached populated areas. The challenge lies in preventing the flames from spreading into vulnerable zones.

Firefighting teams are establishing containment perimeters, clearing dry vegetation, and using aerial surveillance to spot new outbreaks early. Kefalonia’s rugged landscape and shifting wind patterns make operations unpredictable, requiring constant adaptation by emergency crews.

Authorities have issued strict safety guidance for anyone in or near affected areas:

Monitor official emergency broadcasts regularly.

Follow evacuation orders immediately when given.

Depend only on verified updates from the Greek Civil Protection service.

Keep essential supplies ready for rapid evacuation.

With Zakynthos nearing stabilization and Kefalonia still under watch, the next few days will determine whether the current wildfire wave can be brought fully under control. Teams remain on high alert to address flare-ups, while international reinforcements continue to arrive.