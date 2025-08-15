Fires are still ongoing in the popular Greek holiday island Zante.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wildfire has started in the Greek island of Zante (Zakynthos), a popular travel destination, covering vast regions. The fire started on Wednesday in an agricultural forest area between Lithakia, Agala, and Kiliomenos.

Although the fire spread rapidly, particularly in the settlements of Agala and Keri, authorities managed to contain the blaze with strategic firefighting efforts. Thankfully, the situation in Lithakia appears to have improved, and the cross roads, including Denis Taverna, that were closed yesterday have now reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google states however that the fire is still active. Emergency services are still on guard.

Fires are still ongoing in the popular Greek holiday island Zante. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Pivotal resort regions like Tsilivi, Kalamaki, and Laganas remains largely unaffected. No evacuations have been reported in the major tourist centres and routine flights are still in operation.

While tourists in some areas faced evacuation orders, the popular resorts in Zante have remained unaffected. Authorities evacuated the villages of Agala and Keri, but Keri is now safe, allowing visitors to return to their accommodations.

The island remains under a heightened fire risk, and authorities have warned that forest roads will remain closed. Visitors are advised to avoid areas such as the Castle and Shipwreck View Point, which are at risk due to the fire’s proximity. The region remains on a Very High Fire Risk warning, and authorities are taking all necessary steps to minimise any potential threats to both the residents and tourists.

While the main tourist areas are safe, travellers are encouraged to stay updated on local guidelines and follow any safety instructions issued by the authorities.