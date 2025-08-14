A fast-moving wildfire is burning in Gorman, California with residents warned to prepare to evacuate.

The King Fire is currently 200 acres with no containment and is burning south towards Castaic. LA County Sheriffs posted on X: “There are no mandatory evacuation orders at this time, however residents in nearby areas are warned to be prepared to evacuate.

“The 5 freeway is closed in both directions between Lake Hughes Rd and SR-138 in Castaic. The areas in blue are currently under a “Shelter in Place” order which means to go indoors, shut and lock doors and windows.

“Prepare to self-sustain until further notice and/or contacted by emergency personnel for additional direction.” Listed below are the areas currently under an evacuation warning and residents should prepare to evacuate if necessary.

CAS-PARADISERANCH

GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY

GOR-E001

LAC-E005

The following zones are under shelter-in-place orders. Residents are advised to go indoors, and shut and lock doors and windows.

It is also advised to prepare to self-sustain until further notice and/or contacted by emergency personnel for additional direction.

Emergency services are on the scene and working tirelessly to try and contain the fire. Images and videos posted on X, formerly Twitter, show the huge blazes that is taking over the sky in Gorman.