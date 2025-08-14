A major hospital in Southwark, London, has been evacuated amid a “chemical explosion threat”.

Around 150 people have been evacuated from Guy's Hospital with fire fighters currently try to ventilate the building. A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Two fire engines, two Fire Rescue Units, a Command Unit and specialist hazardous materials officers have been sent to the scene. Crews are carrying out operations to ventilate the building.

"Around 150 people have been evacuated from the basement and ground floor levels of the hospital by firefighters and hospital staff." Images showed a large cordon in place outside Guy’s Hospital and patients being helped out of the building.

Medical staff were also seen waiting for further news in the street. There are reports of a "chemical explosion" in the hospital's basement, but this has not been confirmed. The London Fire Brigade said: "Firefighters are responding to reports of a chemical incident at Guys Hospital.

One user said on X: “Just at Guys Hospital and was asked to leave because of a explosion threat. Everybody got evacuated”.

“Around 150 people have been evacuated from the basement and ground floor levels of the hospital by firefighters and hospital staff. The Brigade was first called about the incident at 0849, with crews from Whitechapel, Dowgate, Euston and surrounding fire stations sent to the scene."