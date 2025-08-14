M6 closed: Major motorway in Warwickshire shut southbound between J4 Birmingham Airport and J3 Bedworth due to 'HGV fire'

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 minute ago
A major motorway in Warwickshire is closed due to a HGV lorry on fire.

The M6 in Warwickshire is closed southbound this morning (Thursday 14 August). National Highways said: “The #M6 in #Warwickshire remains closed southbound between J4 @bhx_official and J3 #Bedworth due to a HGV fire.

“Fire & Rescue are on scene. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

It added: “Fire has spread across the carriageway and emergency services are en-route.”

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Squared diversion symbol on road signs.

  • Exit the M6 at J4 to the A446 south
  • Continue along A446/A452 southbound to the junction with the A45, Stonebridge
  • Take the exit to the A45 eastbound and continue to its junction with the A46, Tollbar End
  • Take the exit to the A46 northbound and continue to M6 and re-join at J2
