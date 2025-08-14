A major motorway in Warwickshire is closed due to a HGV lorry on fire.

The M6 in Warwickshire is closed southbound this morning (Thursday 14 August). National Highways said: “The #M6 in #Warwickshire remains closed southbound between J4 @bhx_official and J3 #Bedworth due to a HGV fire.

“Fire & Rescue are on scene. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

It added: “Fire has spread across the carriageway and emergency services are en-route.”

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Squared diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the M6 at J4 to the A446 south

Continue along A446/A452 southbound to the junction with the A45, Stonebridge

Take the exit to the A45 eastbound and continue to its junction with the A46, Tollbar End

Take the exit to the A46 northbound and continue to M6 and re-join at J2