Are there fires in Corfu, Crete and Rhodes? Is there threat of wildfires in the holiday hotspots as Zante and Kefalonia affected - what is travel advice
On the northern Aegean island of Chios, the fire is burning in a difficult spot near the village of Parparia, where two aircraft and six helicopters are assisting the fire-fighting operation. There is no longer an active front in Zante but there are still small scattered outbreaks.
Kefalonia remains under watch for flare-ups. Wildfires are active in the area with crews on high alert. Although it's currently not immediately threatening residential areas, aerial and ground crews remain deployed, and authorities are monitoring the fire closely.
There are currently no active wildfires in Crete at the moment. Crete is currently clear of active wildfires, and local tourism infrastructure is fully functional. The island is safe for travel.
There are also no new wildfires reported in Rhodes. Significant fires occurred previously, particularly in July, when a massive blaze consumed over 17,700 hectares—around 12.6% of the island—destroying more than 700 buildings. This fire has since been extinguished.
Corfu is not being affected by fires at the moment. However, vigilance is still wise due to elevated risk conditions across Greece this season.