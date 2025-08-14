There are fears that wildfires could affect more Greek holiday hotspots after the likes of Zante and Kefalonia have been affected.

On the northern Aegean island of Chios, the fire is burning in a difficult spot near the village of Parparia, where two aircraft and six helicopters are assisting the fire-fighting operation. There is no longer an active front in Zante but there are still small scattered outbreaks.

Kefalonia remains under watch for flare-ups. Wildfires are active in the area with crews on high alert. Although it's currently not immediately threatening residential areas, aerial and ground crews remain deployed, and authorities are monitoring the fire closely.

There are currently no active wildfires in Crete at the moment. Crete is currently clear of active wildfires, and local tourism infrastructure is fully functional. The island is safe for travel.

There are also no new wildfires reported in Rhodes. Significant fires occurred previously, particularly in July, when a massive blaze consumed over 17,700 hectares—around 12.6% of the island—destroying more than 700 buildings. This fire has since been extinguished.

Corfu is not being affected by fires at the moment. However, vigilance is still wise due to elevated risk conditions across Greece this season.

All travelers are advised to register for emergency alerts (e.g., via the Greek 112 system), monitor weather and fire risk maps, and follow in-country updates.