A171 closed: Major road shut between Whitby and Scarborough near Flask Inn due to moorland fire - drivers urged to 'avoid area'

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
A major road is closed due to smoke blowing across the carriageway.

The A171 between Whitby and Scarborough near the Harwood Dale turning has closed due to a moorland fire. The road remains closed as fire crews deal with the blaze.

North Yorkshire Council: “The A171 near the Flask Inn is closed due to a field fire. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route while @NorthYorksFire deal with this fire.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A major road is closed due to smoke blowing across the carriageway. (Photo: North Yorkshire Weather Updates/Facebook)placeholder image
A major road is closed due to smoke blowing across the carriageway. (Photo: North Yorkshire Weather Updates/Facebook) | North Yorkshire Weather Updates/Facebook

Fire crews were alerted to a field fire on the A171 near the Flask Inn shortly after 4pm today (Thursday, August 14). A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There's reports of a lot of smoke affecting the road so we're asking people to take care and avoid the area if possible.”

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and follow diversions at this time.

Related topics:A171WhitbyScarborough
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice