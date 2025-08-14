A major road is closed due to smoke blowing across the carriageway.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A171 between Whitby and Scarborough near the Harwood Dale turning has closed due to a moorland fire. The road remains closed as fire crews deal with the blaze.

North Yorkshire Council: “The A171 near the Flask Inn is closed due to a field fire. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route while @NorthYorksFire deal with this fire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major road is closed due to smoke blowing across the carriageway. (Photo: North Yorkshire Weather Updates/Facebook) | North Yorkshire Weather Updates/Facebook

Fire crews were alerted to a field fire on the A171 near the Flask Inn shortly after 4pm today (Thursday, August 14). A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There's reports of a lot of smoke affecting the road so we're asking people to take care and avoid the area if possible.”

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and follow diversions at this time.