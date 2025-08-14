A171 closed: Major road shut between Whitby and Scarborough near Flask Inn due to moorland fire - drivers urged to 'avoid area'
The A171 between Whitby and Scarborough near the Harwood Dale turning has closed due to a moorland fire. The road remains closed as fire crews deal with the blaze.
North Yorkshire Council: “The A171 near the Flask Inn is closed due to a field fire. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route while @NorthYorksFire deal with this fire.”
Fire crews were alerted to a field fire on the A171 near the Flask Inn shortly after 4pm today (Thursday, August 14). A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There's reports of a lot of smoke affecting the road so we're asking people to take care and avoid the area if possible.”
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and follow diversions at this time.