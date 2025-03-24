Canada has updated its travel advisory for citizens visiting the US, warning of stricter immigration enforcement and potential impacts on LGBTQ travellers, particularly those who are transgender or non-binary.

The update, made in coordination with Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark and Finland, highlights growing concerns among Western allies over recent US policy changes under President Donald Trump’s administration. The countries cite heightened scrutiny at border crossings, increased visa restrictions, and new federal policies that affect certain groups of travellers.

“This advisory reflects changes in US immigration policy and enforcement,” the Canadian government said. “Canadians and other foreign nationals visiting the United States for periods longer than 30 days must be registered with the United States Government. Failure to comply with the registration requirement could result in penalties, fines, and misdemeanor prosecution.”

Previously, Canadian travellers were not required to register or obtain a visa for longer stays in the US, making this a significant departure from long-standing cross-border travel norms.

The advisory update also follows reports that Canadian and other foreign nationals have been detained at US border crossings over visa concerns and documentation issues. Officials warn that these new protocols could create confusion and increase the risk of legal complications for Canadian travellers, particularly for LGBTQ individuals.

In particular, the advisory points to an executive order signed by President Trump that reverses earlier policies allowing transgender, intersex and non-binary people to update the sex designation on their US passports. The new guidelines mandate a binary-only system of male or female recognition.

Germany, the UK, Denmark, and Finland issued nearly identical warnings, amid Canada’s concerns. This also marks a rare coordinated diplomatic move among NATO allies cautioning their citizens about travel to the US.