Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer, and when violence in the city of Chicago typically begins to increase.

The Chicago Police Department released numbers on the shooting injuries and deaths that took place between Friday evening and Monday. According to Chicago Police Department figures, 24 people were shot in 21 separate shootings between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday.

That marks a steep decline from the same weekend in 2024, when at least 41 people were shot, nine fatally. The three homicides this year marks the fewest for any Memorial Day weekend since 2021, while the 24 shooting victims are the fewest in more than a decade.

Mayor Brandon Johnson touted his administration’s efforts to hire 200 additional police detectives, investments in housing and youth employment and an expanded reliance on mental health professionals to respond to mental health crises as moves that helped drive down the number of shootings and homicides in Chicago. A 35-year-old man was killed following an altercation in the 1700 block of North Spaulding Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the man was sitting in a vehicle when he got into an argument with another man, who then proceeded to exit a vehicle and open fire, striking the victim multiple times. A 46-year-old man was fatally shot as he sat inside a vehicle just after 4 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Sacramento Avenue.

After the man was shot, his vehicle continued driving until it struck a parked car and a light pole, according to police. The victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A 42-year-old man was killed at around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Springfield Avenue. Police said a witness found the victim on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Another 42-year-old man was also killed inside a business located in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Friday, just before the CPD begins its weekend tally of shooting incidents. The victim got into an argument with two other men, including a 38-year-old who produced a firearm and fired shots, striking the victim four times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.