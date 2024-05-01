Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A two-year-old boy has died after a bouncy castle he was playing in was lifted off of the ground by a strong gust of wind.

The child, who has been named in reports as Bodhi Naaf, was said to have been playing in a bouncy castle with several other children near Casa Grande, Arizona when the accident occurred. According to reports, a second child was also taken to hospital, however their injuries are not thought the be life-threatening.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said: "Several children were playing in a bounce house when a strong gust of wind sent it airborne into the neighbouring lot. A two-year-old child was transported to the hospital where he passed away."

Two-year-old Bodhi died after the bouncy castle he was playing in lifted off of the ground as it was hit with a strong gust of wind. (Credit: GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe page was set up to help support Bodhi’s parents, Karl and Cristy, who are said to be “grappling with unimaginable grief”. The fundraiser, which has raised more than $138,000 (£110,000) at the time of writing, read: "This devastating loss has left Karl and Cristy grappling with unimaginable grief.

"Adding to their challenges, Cristy is due to give birth to their second child on 31 May 2024. Amidst their sorrow, they face the daunting task of preparing for the arrival of their newborn. As a community, we want to offer our support and alleviate the financial burden that accompanies such tragedies."