Dex Carvey: cause of death revealed for son of Wayne's World star Dana Carvey
Dex Carvey was 32 years old when he died on November 15, 2023
The cause of death of Dex Carvey, the son of Wayne's world star Dana Carvey, has been revealed by officials.
The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the 32-year old died from an accidental overdose. According to the office, Dex died after ingesting a lethal mix of fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine.
The actor and editor died on November 15, 2023. His famous father paid tribute to his son with an initial statement that featured in the coroner's reports, saying: “Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose.”
The heartbroken father has spoken publicly about his son's death. On the 'Fly on a Wall' podcast he hosts alongside comic David Spade. Dana thanked fans for their "outpouring" of support for both him and his wife, Paula Zwagerman.
He added: “Doing this and riffing with you [Spade] is going to be very healthy for me as I recover, because I’m kind of on the pain train with millions of other people on this planet. And you don’t know how long you’re going to be on it or when it will stop or when it will get better. But in the meantime, all this kind of stuff is very healthy.”
