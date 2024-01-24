Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cause of death of Dex Carvey, the son of Wayne's world star Dana Carvey, has been revealed by officials.

The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the 32-year old died from an accidental overdose. According to the office, Dex died after ingesting a lethal mix of fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine.

The actor and editor died on November 15, 2023. His famous father paid tribute to his son with an initial statement that featured in the coroner's reports, saying: “Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose.”

The heartbroken father has spoken publicly about his son's death. On the 'Fly on a Wall' podcast he hosts alongside comic David Spade. Dana thanked fans for their "outpouring" of support for both him and his wife, Paula Zwagerman.