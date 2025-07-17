Donal Trump has been diagnosed with “chronic venous insufficiency”, it has been announced.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has read a doctor’s letter about the president that she said was intended to dispel health concerns about the swelling in his ankles and a hand covered in make-up.

Ms Leavitt said Mr Trump noticed “mild swelling” in his lower legs and was evaluated by the White House medical unit. She said the tests showed “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease”, but that Mr Trump has “chronic venous insufficiency”, a fairly common condition in older adults.

She also said bruising on Mr Trump’s hand that has been covered up by make-up is “consistent” with irritation from his “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.” Ms Leavitt said “the president remains in excellent health”.

What is chronic venous insufficiency?

Chronic venous insufficiency or CVI is a medical condition which sees blood pool in the veins, which can lead to increased pressure and strain on the vein walls, and present as swelling.

It can be connected to varicose veins - when veins become enlarged and twisted. Often the worst thing about varicose veins is their appearance, although they can induce fatigue, pain, itching, and nighttime leg cramps. Both CVI and varicose veins can be caused by superficial venous reflux.

Most cases of CVI can be managed or improved through treatments targeting veins near the skin or stenting the deep venous system.

CVI is more common in women than men, and additional risk factors include genetics, smoking, obesity, pregnancy, and prolonged standing.