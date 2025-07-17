President Donald Trump says Coca-Cola has agreed to change one of its key ingredients in its drinks sold in the US.

Coca-Cola uses corn syrup in its American products, but Trump's Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has voiced concern about the ingredient's health impacts. Instead, real cane sugar will now be used.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump wrote on social media. "I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola."

Without explicitly confirming the recipe tweak, a Coca-Cola spokesperson said they "appreciate President Trump's enthusiasm" and "more details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon". Trump said in Wednesday's post on Truth Social: "This will be a very good move by them - You'll see. It's just better!"

Coke sold in the US is typically sweetened with corn syrup, however Coke in other countries, such as Mexico, the UK and Australia, tends to use cane sugar. The US health secretary and his Make America Healthy Again movement have advocated for companies to remove ingredients such as corn syrup, seed oils and artificial dyes from their products, linking them to a litany of health problems.

Kennedy has also been critical of the amount of sugar Americans consume and reportedly plans to update nationwide dietary guidelines this summer. Livestrong.com says corn syrup is a “bigger health concern”.

It explains on its website: “Cane sugar and high-fructose corn syrup both have four calories per gram and, as sweeteners that are added to foods, they contribute pure calories without any nutrients. High-fructose corn syrup is a bigger health concern only because it's added to so many foods and beverages, sometimes in large amounts. For example, a 12-ounce cola has 22.5 grams of fructose.

“Overconsumption of added sugar can cause weight gain, which subsequently increases your risk of heart disease.” Cane sugar reportedly maintains more of the plant's natural vitamins and minerals than more highly processed products.