Whilst watching Donald Trump’s inauguration, I couldn’t help notice a Diet Coke being poured for the President.

Donald Trump has long been known for his love of Diet Coke and was such a fan of the drink that he previously had a Diet Coke button installed in the Oval Office. This was removed by former President Joe Biden but Donald Trump has now had it reinstalled and according to the Wall Street Journal has also added a bust of Winston Churchill and a portrait of George Washington over the fireplace that were both there during his first term.

Donald Trump’s ‘Diet Coke button,’ has previously been described as a nuclear button and in 2017, he told the Financial Times that “everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button."

How many Diet Cokes does Donald Trump drink a day?

The New York Times reported back in 2018 that Donald Trump drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day and it would seem that former President Bill Clinton was also a fan of the drink. To celebrate Donald Trump’s inauguration, James Quincey, the CEO of Coca-Cola, presented him with a customised commemorative bottle of Diet Coke.

President Donald Trump is a big fan of Diet Coke and has had the Diet Coke reinstalled in the Oval Office, how many does he drink a day? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Eight years ago, Coca-Cola presented the incoming president with a commemorative bottle of its flagship product Coca-Cola, but made sure they didn’t repeat the same mistake a second time and switched to a bottle of Diet Coke.

A spokesperson for James Quincey said: “The Coca-Cola Company has a tradition of creating commemorative Coca-Cola bottles in celebration of U.S. presidential inaugurations, dating back to 2005.”

The spokesperson also said: “James Quincey, CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, met with President Elect Donald Trump to present a commemorative bottle of Diet Coke and to highlight Coca-Cola’s contributions to the U.S. economy. With over 60 bottling partners, we generate $58 billion in U.S. economic activity and support 860,000 jobs annually. This meeting reinforces our commitment to strengthening America’s economic future.”

Does Donald Trump drink alcohol?

Donald Trump does not drink alcohol and revealed that the reason he abstains from it is because his brother Freddy was an alcoholic and he died at the age of 43 in 1981. Donald Trump told the National Faith Advisory Board at the Inaugural National Faith Summit in Powder Springs in October 2024 that "I had a brother who was a great guy, but he had an alcohol problem.” Donald Trump also said: “I think I have the type of personality where I probably would have a problem.”

Donald Trump has also spoken about the effect of his older brother Freddy’s death with The Washington Post and related it to combatting the opioid epidemic in the States. He said: “I don’t know what I’d be working, devoting the kind of time and energy and even the money we are allocating to it,” and also added that “I don’t know that I’d be doing that had I not had the experience with Fred.”