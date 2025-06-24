A day that started off with optimism and news of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran after 12 days of conflict is quickly turning into farce - as the air turned blue around Donald Trump.

The US president announced on his Truth Social social media network overnight that he had brokered a deal between Israel and Iran to down their weapons.

But as the day went on that declaration seemed shrouded in doubt - Iran said it did not recognise the ceasefire but would stop as long as Israel did, and Israel said nothing. Then Israel accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace and vowed to retaliate.

Missiles fired from Iran are pictured in the night sky over Jerusalem on June 14 | AFP via Getty Images

Iran’s military denied firing on Israel, state media reported – but explosions boomed and sirens sounded across northern Israel mid-morning, and an Israeli military official said two Iranian missiles were intercepted.

Before leaving for the Nato summit at The Hague, Trump told reporters at the White House that in his view, both sides had violated the agreement he had announced earlier.

“They violated it but Israel violated it too,” Mr Trump said. ”Israel felt violated by one rocket that didn’t even land anywhere. I’m not happy about Israel either. They both violated it. I’m going to see if I can stop it.”

Then the impromptu press conference took an unexpected turn as Trump used language that while conveying his anger, was certainly not presidential.

"They have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the fuck they're doing,” he said. “Do you understand that?"

In Israel, at least 28 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the war. Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 974 people and wounded 3,458 others, according to the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists.

The group, which has provided detailed casualty figures from Iranian unrest, said of those killed, it identified 387 civilians and 268 security force personnel.