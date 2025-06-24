When will Israel's airspace re-open? Israel Airports Authority issues major update as it is 'preparing for gradual return'
According to The Times of Israel, the IAA says it is preparing for a gradual return of operations and will fully reopen the country’s airspace in a phased manner, subject to authorization by the defense establishment. As part of the preparations, the airports authority is conducting a situation assessment with the Israel Civil Aviation Authority, the defense establishment and others.
The Israel Civil Aviation Authority is working in close coordination with all airlines and entities, with the aim of ensuring an orderly and safe return for the traveling public, the IAA says. However, the IAA emphasises that at this stage there is no change in the flight schedules at Ben Gurion Airport and Haifa Airport.
According to the news outlet the statement was released shortly after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel after the start of a ceasefire, and Israel vowed to respond forcefully.
The chief of the general staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says the military will "respond with force" to what it calls Iran's "severe violation". "In light of the severe violation of the ceasefire carried out by the Iranian regime, we will respond with force," Eyal Zamir is quoted as saying in a post on X by the IDF. Iranian state media has responded to Israel’s accusations, saying Iran denies reports that it fired a missile at Israel after the ceasefire began.
