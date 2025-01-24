Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Elon Musk’s companies is Neuralink, a neurotechnology company that develops brain-computer interfaces (BCIs).

Neuralink received FDA clearance in 2023 for its first trial to test the company’s implant in humans, a critical milestone for the start-up. Reuters reported in June 2023 that the company was valued as high as $5bn, based on private stock trades.

In 2024 Elon Musk, the billionaire founder, has said the first human received an implant from the brain-chip startup and is recovering well. This month Musk said a third person has received an implant. Musk didn’t provide any details about the latest patient but provided updates on the first. The first patient was paralysed after a spinal cord injury and described how it helped him play video games and chess.

Neuralink chip uses thin, flexible threads equipped with 1,024 electrodes that record the activity of neurons, the nerve cells that send messages all over the body to drive nearly all human functions.

One of Elon Musk’s companies is Neuralink, a neurotechnology company that develops brain-computer interfaces (BCIs). (Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images) | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The brain-chip startup was founded by Musk in 2016. A device the size of a coin is surgically implanted in the skull, with ultra-thin wires going into the brain and developing a brain-computer interface (BCI). The disk would register brain activity and send it over to a device, such as smartphone, through a common Bluetooth connection.

The first product, called Telepathy, would allow people to control their phones or computers “just by thinking”, said Musk. Planting the chip in the part of the brain that controls motor function would also enable people to overcome neurological disorders, the company claims.

Musk said that initial users would be those who have lost the use of their limbs. The human testing phase will collect data on safety and effectiveness, while helping improve the device.

Musk said on X that the “initial results show promising neuron spike detection”. This means that neurons are sending electrical and chemical signals to each other around the body. Such activity allows us to carry out our everyday functions from eating to talking.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved human trials in May 2023 amid federal probes into the safety of its trials on animals. Neuralink has previously tested out its chip on monkeys and pigs. Although Neuralink says no monkeys died as a result of their implants, there have been reports of issues with the implants on monkeys, including paralysis, seizures and brain swelling.

The coin-sized device is powered by an advanced custom chip within the implant that processes these signals and transmits them to a digital device through a standard Bluetooth connection. Surgical robots meticulously weave these threads into the cerebral cortex, which is responsible for the brain’s higher-level processes like learning and emotion, to ensure precise placement of the electrodes.

Initially focusing on aiding individuals with severe paralysis, the Neuralink chip aims to restore personal control over limbs, prosthetics, or communication devices. By recording and decoding neural signals from individual neurons and then transmitting them back to the brain using electrical stimulation, the chip enables users to control devices solely through thought.

Compared to other BCIs, Neuralink's approach targets individual neurons, providing crucial data for sophisticated thought-decoding. It is hoped that the chip will allow people with spinal cord injuries to move their limbs, cure paralysis, blindness, mental illness, and neurological condition, and allow people to control devices like phones and computers with their thoughts.