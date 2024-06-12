Enchanted: US rising star rapper who was signed to Gucci Mane's label dies aged 26
US rapper Enchanting has died at the age of 26.
Enchanting, whose real name is Channing Nicole Larry, was a rising name in the hip hop community and had one million followers on Instagram before her passing. Her death came days after it was reported that she was on life support.
The 26-year-old’s death was confirmed by her close friend and frequent collaborator Lil CJ Kasino. He said in a social media post: "They Pulled The Plug Bro This S**t So F**ked Up. I Just Knew You was Finna Pull Threw. You gone Forever." Kasino added that he cherished their time in the studio together, saying: "You Went Way Further Than Us I Always Told You How Proud I Was Of You." A cause of death for Ms Larry has not yet been revealed.
The rising rapper was growing to prominence in the community after signing to Gucci Mane’s record label 1017 Records in 2020. She appeared on three compilation albums during her time with the label, and released two studio albums - 2022’s No Luve and 2023’s Luv Scarred/No Luv. She parted ways with the label after the 2023 release.
In a tribute to Enchanting, Gucci Mane said: "So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant."
