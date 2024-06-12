Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hip hop community is in mourning following the passing of Enchanting, which came days after she was reported to be on life support.

US rapper Enchanting has died at the age of 26.

Enchanting, whose real name is Channing Nicole Larry, was a rising name in the hip hop community and had one million followers on Instagram before her passing. Her death came days after it was reported that she was on life support.

The 26-year-old’s death was confirmed by her close friend and frequent collaborator Lil CJ Kasino. He said in a social media post: "They Pulled The Plug Bro This S**t So F**ked Up. I Just Knew You was Finna Pull Threw. You gone Forever." Kasino added that he cherished their time in the studio together, saying: "You Went Way Further Than Us I Always Told You How Proud I Was Of You." A cause of death for Ms Larry has not yet been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rising rapper was growing to prominence in the community after signing to Gucci Mane’s record label 1017 Records in 2020. She appeared on three compilation albums during her time with the label, and released two studio albums - 2022’s No Luve and 2023’s Luv Scarred/No Luv. She parted ways with the label after the 2023 release.