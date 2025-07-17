At least four people in Florida have died this year after contracting flesh-eating bacteria, according to Florida’s Health Department.

The state has reported 11 cases of the rare infection this year. Between 150 to 200 cases of the infection are reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention each year.

But the consequences can be severe. It can cause necrotizing fasciitis, a severe infection in which the flesh around an open wound dies, and many people with Vibrio vulnificus infections require intensive care or limb amputation, according to the CDC. About 1 in 5 people who contract an infection die, sometimes within two days of becoming ill.

The Florida Health Department did not provide details about the deaths this year. From 2016 to 2024, there were an average of about 49 infections each year in the state and about 11 deaths annually.

What is flesh-eating bacteria, where is it found?

Vibrio vulnificus is a naturally occurring bacterium found in warm, coastal areas in saltwater and brackish water - a mix of fresh water and saltwater often found where rivers meet the sea. It is known as flesh-eating bacteria because some infections “lead to necrotizing fasciitis, a severe infection in which the flesh around an open wound dies,” according to the CDC. Researchers at the CDC first identified it as a source of disease in 1976.

How can you get infected?

The NHS says that it is an infection that can happen after getting a wound. It causes damage to the deep layers of your skin.

The infection may get into the body through:

cuts and scratches

burns and scalds

insect bites

surgery

injecting drugs

You may be more at risk from developing necrotising fasciitis if you have diabetes or a weakened immune system.

What are symptoms?

According to the NHS, symptoms of necrotising fasciitis can develop quickly within hours or over a few days. At first you may have:

intense pain or loss of feeling near to a cut or wound – the pain may seem much worse than you would usually expect from a cut or wound

swelling of the skin around the affected area

flu-like symptoms, such as a high temperature, headache and tiredness

Later symptoms can include:

being sick (vomiting) and diarrhoea

confusion

black, purple or grey blotches and blisters on the skin (these may be less obvious on black or brown skin)

Are there any treatments?

The NHS says it must be treated in hospital as soon as possible. Treatment will usually include:

antibiotics

surgery to remove the affected area

Even after successful treatment, there may be long-term changes in how your body looks and how you move or use the affected part of your body. Sometimes amputation of affected limbs is needed. You may need further surgery and physiotherapy to help you recover.