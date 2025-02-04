A fitness enthusiast suffered from a cardiac arrest and was told her heart had stopped after she drank a popular energy drink at the gym.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jazmin Garza, 20, from Texas, US, was working out with her partner, Isaac Ayala, when she suddenly felt lightheaded and began to feel ill in late November last year. The gymgoer collapsed on the floor and started suffering from a seizure shortly after she drank one-third of a can of Ghost.

Her boyfriend raced over to her and franticly performed CPR after her heart had stopped beating. Medics rushed to the site and shocked her heart to restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She endured four cardiac arrests, with her heart-stopping for five minutes at the longest. Luckily, she survived the near-death experience and was discharged from the hospital two weeks later, reports Mail Online.

However, doctors remain unsure what caused the seizure, but Jazmin believes the caffeinated drink could have contributed to her condition. She said: "I don't usually drink caffeinated drinks at all. I hadn't been to the gym for a while and wanted to have a really good workout so had a third of an energy drink. I hadn't had this type of energy drink before."

A fitness enthusiast suffered from a cardiac arrest and was told her heart had stopped after she drank a popular energy drink at the gym. (Photo: Jazmin Garza/Facebook/GoFundMe) | Jazmin Garza/Facebook/GoFundMe

She added: "I was very panicked waking up in the hospital and being told that my heart had stopped." Jazmin said she has no family history which highlights heart issues and said she had never experienced problems until the gym incident.

She suspects that the energy drink could have triggered a medical episode, together with an unknown heart condition. Jazmin continued: "Our best guess is that I've always had this but just never paid mind to it. When I've had palpitations in the past, I've just thought it was anxiety or something. I don't think the energy drink was the main cause. I think it was a contributory factor for everything to go wrong. I'll definitely be staying away from energy drinks now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular energy drink features 200mg of caffeine, which is just over double the amount of what is in two cups of coffee. Ghost is marketed to adults. Its advertisement states that it is "only intended for persons 18 years or older."

Energy drinks do come with risks if you drink an excessive amount. They have been linked to cardiac arrests, colon cancer and mental health conditions.

Her boyfriend has set up a GoFundMe page to help Jazmin with her medical bills. It reads: “We are now overwhelmed with medical bills and the doctors still haven’t found out what the main cause of the cardiac arrest was. We also lost our jobs due to the amount of absences we had to take because of this incident. We are humbly asking for any help that we can get to try and pay off these medical bills, and go home to Texas to see our family.”