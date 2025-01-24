Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Users on social media are convinced that the Tesla CEO billionaire Elon Musk has had a hair transplant.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, posted a video which shows Musk throughout the years and how his net worth has grown. It starts off with a clip of him, aged 22, in 1998 when his net worth was reportedly $22m, followed by a clip of him in 1999 where his hairline looks to be receding with little hair on top.

The video ends with a clip of Musk in 2024 with his net worth standing at $243bn and his hair looking a lot thicker. The user wrote on X: “Elon Musk's net worth increased faster after getting hair transplant. He's worth +420 billion. He'll be the world's first trillionaire in 2030s. Get your hair transplant today.”

Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, MD, a hair transplant specialist in New York and Miami, previously told Page Six that it was “highly, highly likely” that the multi-billionaire tech mogul has had hair transplant surgery. He told the outlet: “If you look at his pictures from his PayPal days, when he sold the company [in 2002], he was pretty bald. I mean, he had a class three to a class four (out of seven) hair loss pattern and he now shows no evidence, at least in the front, of any hair loss.”

Epstein said the tech entrepreneur was a great candidate for hair transplant surgery, as “it looks like he had good hair on the back and side of his head, and those are the hairs we use for transplanting.” He added that the fullest and most natural results come from transplants like Musk’s, where hairs from the back and sides of the head are relocated to the front half of the scalp.

Musk has not confirmed that he has had a hair transplant. However, before and after pictures of the billionaire seem to show how much more hair he now has.

Harley Street Hair Clinic in London posted online that Musk likely “took the FUE hair transplant to combat his male hair loss”, adding “with the FUE (follicular unit extraction) transplant, patients experience the most natural results thanks to the harvesting and implanting of individual hair follicles.” Not all celebrities have been secretive about their hair transplants.

Channel 4 TV host and comedian Jimmy Carr was honest about the fact that he’d had one done. Actor James Nesbitt is another who has spoken freely about his hair transplant, stating that he visited a clinic because he was worried his hair loss would affect his career.