Heat advisories will go into effect for parts of America today (Wednesday 23 July).

A Heat Advisory has been issued for many cities as the heat index is pushing between 106-111 degrees. Be careful with the heat if you work outside and make sure that you're drinking plenty of fluids and taking it easy when possible.

The Chicago area will go experience dangerous temperatures and humidity both Wednesday and Thursday. The Extreme Heat Watch will be upgraded to a Heat Advisory.

The Heat Advisory will go into effect Wednesday 10 a.m. and will expire on Thursday at 10 p.m., the National Weather Service said. ABC7 meteorologist called for an AccuWeather Alert for Wednesday and Thursday as dangerously hot conditions are expected.

The heat index is expected to reach from100 to 110 degrees. It will also be very humid. A heat advisory means that people can be affected by heat if precautions are not taken.

Dangerous and extreme heat is also set to hit New York City by the end of the week, with temperatures expected to reach 95F on Friday. Listed below are some of the areas that will be affected by the heat:

New York

Chicago

South Bend

Fort Wayne

Lafayette

Kokomo

Muncie

Richmond

Indianapolis

Terre Haute

Bloomington

Columbus

Cincinnati

Madison

Washington

French Lick

Louisville

Evansville