Tens of millions across the Midwest and Northeast are sweltered under a brutal heatwave.

Temperatures are soaring past 100 degrees. At least one heat-related death was confirmed as several cities shattered records and power outages spread.

Record-breaking temperatures are expected to continue into the later half of the week for large parts of the country. According to The Weather Channel, these are some of the wildest “feels like” temperatures right now across the country:

Baltimore - 110 degrees

Philadelphia - 106 degrees

Boston - 106 degrees

Charleston - 106 degrees

St. Louis - 105 degrees

Charlotte - 105 Degrees

Nashville - 104 degrees

Memphis - 104 degrees

Indianapolis - 103 degrees

Atlanta - 102 degrees

Dallas - 100 degrees

(Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is issued when actual temperatures or “feels like” temperatures are expected to increase the chance of heat-related illnesses significantly if precautions aren’t taken. The exact temperature or heat index value that will trigger such a warning varies geographically. Prolonged exposure to this level of heat will cause life-threatening conditions and immediate action is needed to protect yourself.

Why is there a deadly heatwave in the US?

According to content meteorologist Sara Tonks, the heatwave is caused by a ‘heat dome’. According to The Weather Channel, Ms Tonks explained: “When the weather is hot, shade becomes a vital resource, but unfortunately it’s one that the Northeast, which is baking under the ongoing heat wave, is lacking.

“The heat wave is the result of a strong bubble of high pressure aloft also known as a ‘heat dome’. Air in the center of the heat dome sinks, which suppresses cloud formation. The same weather pattern that brought the hot air is also preventing the formation of clouds, which could otherwise provide relief to the region.”