An even hotter spell is on the way, with the UK bracing for peak temperatures of up to 34C on Sunday, June 30, according to weather forecasts.

The Met Office has warned of warm and humid conditions across much of the country, followed by an extended period of elevated temperatures into early July.

In its short-term forecast, the Met Office said: “Largely dry for many. Plenty of sunny spells across the south, variable amounts of cloud in the north with a few showers. Windy across the country, particularly in the north. Feeling fresher than of late but warm in the sunshine.” For Tuesday (June 24), it added: “Cloud and rain will continue to spread east, although some eastern areas will stay dry with bright spells. Feeling warm and humid in the southeast but a little fresher elsewhere.”

Looking further ahead, the Met Office’s long-range forecast for June 27 to July 6 predicts: “Weather conditions are expected to remain changeable through this period, as a series of Atlantic low pressure systems pass to the northwest of the UK. These will tend to bring some occasional rain or showers, most frequent in northwestern areas where it may also be rather breezy or windy at times.

Whilst some rain or showers will be possible across the south and east, here longer drier spells are more likely, under the influence of higher pressure.

People enjoy the weather on the beach on the hottest day of the year. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

There is also the chance of some occasional very warm weather, as south or southwesterly winds allow brief bursts of hotter air to encroach from the continent, but probably fairly short-lived and perhaps also accompanied by a few thunderstorms at times.”

According to Netweather TV charts, the southeast of England is expected to bear the brunt of the heat. Kent could hit 34C, Essex 33C, and Suffolk and Norfolk around 32C. Greater London and Middlesex are forecast to reach 32C as well, while Surrey may peak at 31C. Sussex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, and Buckinghamshire are all expected to see highs near 30C.

The BBC Weather Centre also forecast “the best weather looks like being reserved for the weekend,” adding: “South-westerly winds will become lighter and with more sunshine it will be warmer. Temperatures could be a very pleasant 25C.”

On Saturday (June 21), a provisional high of 33.2C was recorded by the weather service in Charlwood, Surrey, making it the warmest day so far of 2025.