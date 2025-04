How to maximise your 2025 US public holidays including Independence Day & Thanksgiving by using paid time off | Getty Images

As 2025 is upon us, many are already planning how they can stretch their public holidays into longer breaks by strategically using paid time off (PTO).

While the US does not mandate paid leave for public holidays or vacation days at the federal level, many employers offer paid holidays, typically seven to 10 days annually, as part of their benefits package.

PTO policies, including vacation and sick leave vary widely depending on the employer. So, with careful planning, US workers can maximise their public holidays without using too many leave days.

Here’s a month-by-month guide for 2025:

New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1)

Take leave: December 30–31, 2024, and January 2–3, 2025 (four days)

Result: A nine-day holiday from December 28, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 20)

Take leave: January 21–24 (four days)

Result: A nine-day break from January 18–26.

Presidents’ Day (Monday, February 17)

Take leave: February 18–21 (four days)

Result: A nine-day holiday from February 15–23.

Memorial Day (Monday, May 26)

Take leave: May 27–30 (four days)

Result: A nine-day holiday from May 24–June 1.

Independence Day (Friday, July 4)

Take leave: July 7–11 (five days)

Result: A 10-day break from July 4–13.

Labor Day

Take leave: September 2–5 (four days)

Result: A nine-day holiday from August 30–September 7.

Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 27)

Take leave: November 26, 28 (two days)

Result: A five-day weekend from November 27–December or

Take leave: November 24–26, 28 (four days)

Result: A nine-day break from November 22–December 1.

Take leave: December 22–24, 26 (four days)

Result: A nine-day holiday from December 20–28.