A medical examiner in Florida has revealed the cause of death of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hogan, 71, died in hospital last week, about an hour and a half after medics reached his home in Clearwater, Florida, after being called about a "cardiac arrest".

Today has been named Hulk Hogan Day in Florida and governor Ron DeSantis said flags will be flown at half-mast at all official buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post-mortem report released yesterday by the District Six Medical Examiner says he died from natural causes and was listed an "acute myocardial infarction” - a heart attack.

The report also reveals that Hogan had previously had leukaemia and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm.

Hogan was perhaps the biggest star in WWE’s long history, known for both his larger-than-life personality and his in-ring exploits.

He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even WWE co-founder Vince McMahon. He won his first WWE world championship in 1984, defeating the Iron Sheik.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hogan won five more world championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 by Sylvester Stallone.

A stalwart Republican, in recent years he had become a staunch Donald Trump supporter.

His wife Sky Daily posted on Instagram that Hogan "had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them".

"This loss is sudden and impossible to process," she said. "To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry."