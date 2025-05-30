Thrifty Ice Cream locations are closing nationwide in the US as Rite Aid winds down its assets amid bankruptcy proceedings.

According to the Street, 500 Thrifty Ice Cream counters inside Rite Aid stores nationwide will close by default following the chain’s bankruptcy filing in early May. While Thrifty Ice Cream remains available at standalone shops and other retailers, the closures mark a major setback for the iconic brand.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1940, Thrifty Ice Cream is now sold at thousands of retail and independent locations across the U.S. Rite Aid acquired the brand in 1996, and its signature circular scoops became a fixture in West Coast stores.

Now facing its second bankruptcy in less than a year, Rite Aid plans to shutter hundreds of its roughly 1,200 stores. To reduce debt, the company will sell off its assets, including Thrifty Ice Cream and its El Monte, California factory.

A similar deal nearly happened in 2018, when Rite Aid planned to sell itself and Thrifty to Albertsons, but the agreement fell through. It's possible a buyer could purchase the factory to make its own ice cream or even produce something else.

And, it's always possible that no buyer will emerge. What is certain is that Thrifty Ice Cream will close around 500 locations as part of the Rite Aid shutdown. But its future is not certain as the brand could survive.