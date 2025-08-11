A hurricane is likely to develop over the next week.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg is watching Invest 97L, which he says will likely become the first hurricane of the 2025 hurricane season – Erin. The next tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin will be named Erin, followed by Fernand.

Osterberg stresses that it is thousands of miles away. He says by Friday, which is five days away, the system will still be out in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a 70% chance of developing over the next two days and a 90% chance of developing over the next week. The Weather Channel says that the storm “remains far from land for now” and “it's long-term future track next week remains uncertain.”

The Weather Channel adds: “An area of low pressure located west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic is producing a persistent cluster of showers and storms. Only a slight increase in organization would allow for a tropical depression or storm to form and this could happen as early as Monday.”

The tropical system is likely to be centered to the northeast of the Caribbean islands by this weekend. The Weather Channel says: “This weekend into early next week is when this system will begin to turn more to the north between a developing break in high pressure,.

“Where that turn occurs is still uncertain and will determine what, if any, land areas might see impacts next week. For now, interests from Bermuda to the U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada should continue to monitor this system since it's too early to rule out any possible track scenarios next week.”