There is a growing potential for a tropical depression or storm brewing in the Atlantic over the next week.

The Weather Channel reports that a tropical wave is crossing the lower latitudes of the Atlantic and could have some impacts in the northeastern Caribbean next week. It adds that computer models are honing in on the idea of a tropical depression or storm developing from this wave.

Impacts are possible closer to home. It adds that it is far too early talk about what those could be. The system has been tagged as Invest 97L by the National Hurricane Center. Systems are tagged in order to run specialized computer models to better determine the projected path and strength of the system.

This next tropical system could eventually pose a threat in the northeastern Caribbean as soon as next Friday. The next tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin will be named Erin, followed by Fernand.

It could affect the Caribbean, as well as Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and Bermuda. The Weather Channel says it is also keeping an eye on the Central Atlantic System as an area of lower pressure called a tropical wave is in the central Atlantic Ocean, where it's producing a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it's fighting dry air.

It says it has a low chance of development as it curls north well east of Bermuda.