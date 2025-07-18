A close friend of Dan Rivera - the longtime handler of the real-life Annabelle doll - is warning that the haunted toy’s national tour may be cursed, after Rivera died unexpectedly while travelling with it last week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Siracusa, a fellow paranormal investigator and former owner of the so-called Haunted Horsefly Chronicles Home, told TMZ he believes Rivera's sudden death is not a coincidence and that the ongoing Annabelle tour “should promptly close up shop because it's cursed.”

Rivera, 54, was touring with the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) as part of the “Devils on the Run Tour” when he died in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. He had served as Annabelle’s primary caretaker following the closure of the Warren Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut, where the infamous Raggedy Ann doll was originally kept by famed demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, there have been growing concerns from inside the paranormal community whether the tour should continue. Among the most vocal critics is Chris McKinnell, grandson of Ed and Lorraine Warren, who has repeatedly warned about the dangers of taking the doll out on public display.

In a Facebook post shared before Rivera’s death, McKinnell wrote: “My grandmother, Lorraine Warren, never wanted Annabelle on tour. In her final years, she allowed a few visitors to her home. When zoning laws changed, she permitted brief museum displays just one mile away.

A close friend of Dan Rivera - the longtime handler of the real-life Annabelle doll - is warning that the haunted toy’s national tour may be cursed, after Rivera died unexpectedly while travelling with it last week. | @dan_rivera_nespr on Instagram

“That was not permission to take Annabelle on a national tour. Now they’re letting people touch her case. They aren’t using safeguards. And they’re claiming this is what my grandparents would have wanted. It’s not.

“My grandfather’s warning still stands: ‘Positively do not open.’ If they keep doing this without understanding what they’re handling, someone is going to get seriously hurt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In interviews with TMZ, McKinnell added: “There is negative energy attached to it, and it can be deadly.”

While Rivera’s cause of death is still pending an autopsy, McKinnell said he believes the handling of the doll by individuals who do not understand its “dangerous” energy is inviting real harm.

Even Zak Bagans, host of Ghost Adventures and owner of The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, echoed similar concerns. “As a collector of countless objects that are demonically infused, I keep them contained in my museum as I feel moving or relocating them can cause dangerous activity and disturbances to occur,” he said. Bagans also recalled an eerie experience investigating Annabelle in 2017 and claimed he was nearly struck by lightning the day after touching her.

Dan Rivera, the long-time handler of the infamous Annabelle doll that inspired the horror film franchise The Conjuring, has died unexpectedly while on tour with the so-called cursed toy. | New England Society for Psychic Research on Facebook

Despite the warnings, NESPR confirmed the Annabelle tour will continue as planned. Rivera had been a central figure in its public appearances, often speaking about his faith, experiences with the paranormal, and the importance of educating people about the spiritual dangers associated with such objects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a tribute shared by NESPR, Rivera was remembered as a US Army veteran and trusted colleague who had worked closely with Lorraine Warren in her final years. The group wrote: “Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him.”

Pennsylvania authorities have said autopsy results on Rivera could take several weeks.

Annabelle rose to notoriety in the 1970s after a nursing student reported the doll moving and behaving aggressively. Though originally believed to be haunted by a child’s spirit, the Warrens later concluded it was demonically possessed and placed it in a locked case with the now-famous warning: “Positively do not open.”

The doll’s legend inspired The Conjuring film franchise, and although the movie version depicts her as a porcelain figure, the real Annabelle remains a Raggedy Ann doll — and, according to her critics, every bit as dangerous.

The final instalment of the franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is due for release this September.