Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera died suddenly at the age of 54 as he was leading a national tour to view the “possessed” Annabelle doll.

The 54-year-old had been the handler for the real-life Raggedy Ann-style doll, which inspired the 2013 film The Conjuring and its huge Hollywood film franchise. His death was confirmed by the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), which said in a statement that the NESPR’s lead investigator died over the weekend while attending an event with the doll in his care.

The statement read: “It’s with deep sadness that Tony, Wade, and I share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera. We are heartbroken and still processing this loss.

Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera, who was the handler for the real-life Annabelle doll, has died suddenly at the age of 54. | Instagram/@dan_rivera_nespr

“Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him. Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time.”

No cause of death was given for Rivera.

Rivera was helping to lead the Devils on the Run Tour in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania at the time of his death. The event, organised by NESPR and Ghostly Images of Gettysburg, saw Rivera lead those in attendance through a “night of paranormal history as the infamous Annabelle doll visits Gettysburg’s Haunted Orphanage”.

The Annabelle doll is expected to continue on a national tour, visiting locations such as Maine, Illinois and Kentucky later this year.

The real-life Annabelle doll inspired the story behind The Conjuring film franchise

Rivera took to social media earlier this year after false rumours spread online that the reportedly “possessed” doll had gone missing. Visitors noted that they didn’t spot the infamous toy during a tour, and supernatural hobbyists theorised that a fire at the nearby Nottoway Resort in White Castle, Louisiana was connected to her reported disappearance.

However, Rivera took to TikTok to share that the doll was in fact still in his care despite the speculation. He said in the video: “I’m here at the museum right now, and I just wanna show you guys that Annabelle is in the Warrens’ Occult Museum. Let’s go inside and let’s check.” After showing her in a wooden case, he added: “Annabelle is not missing.”