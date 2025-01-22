Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oscar and Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist and writer Jules Feiffer whose output ranged from a long-running comic strip to plays, screenplays and children’s books, has died aged 95.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He published his last book just four months ago. Feiffer’s wife, writer JZ Holden, said on Tuesday that he died of congestive heart failure on Friday at their home in Richfield Springs, New York, and was surrounded by friends, the couple’s two cats and his recent artwork.

She said her husband had been ill for a couple of years, “but he was sharp and strong up until the very end. And funny”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feiffer hopscotched among numerous forms of expression, chronicling the curiosity of childhood, urban angst and other societal currents.

Jules Feiffer in 2007 | Scott Gries/Getty Images

To each he brought a sharp wit and acute observations of the personal and political relations that defined his readers’ lives. As Feiffer explained to the Chicago Tribune in 2002, his work dealt with “communication and the breakdown thereof, between men and women, parents and children, a government and its citizens, and the individual not dealing so well with authority”.

Feiffer won the United States’ most prominent awards in journalism and filmmaking, taking home a 1986 Pulitzer Prize for his cartoons and a 1958 Academy Award for the short-subject cartoon Sick, Sick, Sick: A Guide to Non-confident Munro. The Library of Congress held a retrospective of his work in 1996.

“My goal is to make people think, to make them feel and, along the way, to make them smile if not laugh,” Feiffer told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in 1998. “Humour seems to me one of the best ways of espousing ideas. It gets people to listen with their guard down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feiffer was born on January 26, 1929, in the Bronx. From childhood on, he loved to draw. As a young man, he attended the Pratt Institute, an art and design college in Brooklyn, and worked for Will Eisner, creator of the popular comic book character The Spirit.

Feiffer drew his first comic strip, Clifford, from 1949 until he was drafted into the army in 1951, according to a biography on his former website. He served two years in the Signal Corps, according to the online biography.

After the army, he returned to drawing cartoons and found his way to a then-new alternative weekly newspaper, The Village Voice. His work debuted in the paper on its first birthday in 1956. The Voice grew into a lodestar of liberal New York, and Feiffer became one of its fixtures. His strip, called simply Feiffer, ran there for more than 40 years.

The Voice was a fitting venue for Feiffer’s feisty liberal sensibilities, and a showcase for a strip acclaimed for its spidery style and skewering satire of a gallery of New York archetypes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s hard to remember what hypocrisy looked like before Jules Feiffer sketched it,” Todd Gitlin, who was then a New York University journalism and sociology professor, wrote in Newsday in 1997. Gitlin died in 2022.

Feiffer quit the Voice amid a salary dispute in 1997, sparking an outcry from readers. His strip continued to be syndicated until he ended it in 2000.

But if “Feiffer” was retired, Feiffer himself was not. He had long since developed a roster of side projects. He published novels, starting in 1963 with Harry The Rat With Women. He started writing plays in 1966, spurred by a sense of sociological upheaval that, as he later told Time magazine, he felt he could not address “in six panels of a cartoon”.

His first play, 1967’s Little Murders, won an Obie Award, a leading honour for off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway productions. He wrote over a dozen plays and screenplays, ranging from the 1980 film version of the classic comic Popeye to the tougher territory of Carnal Knowledge, a story of two college friends and their toxic relationships with women over 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feiffer wrote the stage and screen versions of Carnal Knowledge, which was made into a 1971 movie directed by Mike Nichols and starring Jack Nicholson, Art Garfunkel, Candice Bergen and Ann-Margret. Feiffer also contributed to the long-running erotic musical revue Oh! Calcutta!

But after disappointing reviews of his 1990 play Elliot Loves, Feiffer looked to the gentler realm of children’s literature.

“My kind of theatre was about confronting grown-ups with truths they didn’t want to hear. But it seemed to me we’ve reached the point, at this particular time, where grown-ups knew all the bad news.

“So I hunted around for people I could give good news to, and it seemed to me it should be the next generation,” Feiffer told National Public Radio in 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having illustrated Norton Juster’s inventive 1961 book The Phantom Tollbooth, Feiffer brought a wry wonder to bear on his own books for young readers, starting with 1993’s The Man In The Ceiling. A musical version premiered in 2017 in New York.

The theatre threw a surprise 90th birthday party for Feiffer in February 2019, when he did an on-stage interview to accompany a screening of Carnal Knowledge.

In recent years, Feiffer also painted watercolours of his signature figures and taught humour-writing courses at several colleges, among other projects.

He published a graphic novel for young readers, Amazing Grapes, last September. His wife said he had great fun writing it, relishing the drawings and story. “He was a five-year-old living in a 95-year-old’s body,” she said.