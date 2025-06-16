The US is set to celebrate Juneteenth this week - so what is it and how do people celebrate it?

Observed annually on June 19, the day marks a significant moment in American history.

It is the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learnt of their freedom - more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Though the Civil War had ended weeks earlier, news of emancipation had not yet reached the westernmost Confederate state.

The name “Juneteenth” combines “June” and “nineteenth,” and the holiday has long been celebrated within Black communities as a day of freedom, remembrance, and joy. It became a federal holiday in 2021, following an official designation by President Joe Biden. For many, it represents Black Americans' true Independence Day - an occasion to commemorate resilience and liberation.

Juneteenth celebrations take many forms, from street festivals and parades to cookouts, concerts, and panel discussions. For some, it's a day of lively celebration. For others, it's a more reflective time to rest or engage in community service and education.

"Juneteenth festivities are rooted in cookouts and picnics," explained the National Urban League’s Marc Morial. "Originally celebrated as Black Americans’ true Independence Day, outdoor events allowed for large, raucous reunions among formerly enslaved family, many of whom had been separated."

Events across the country will highlight Black creativity and history, often featuring food trucks, concerts, fashion shows, and community resources. Panels and educational programmes also help attendees explore the legacy and meaning behind the day. For example, the National Park Service is offering free entry to all sites on Juneteenth.

Juneteenth traditions often include foods rich in the colour red, symbolising the bloodshed and sacrifice of enslaved ancestors. Typical items include barbecued ribs, watermelon, red velvet cake, and fruit punch or red Kool-Aid.

In terms of decor, some display the Pan-African flag (red, black, and green), while others opt for the Juneteenth flag, designed in 1997 by activist Ben Haith. Featuring a five-pointed white star over a burst of red, white, and blue, it honours Texas as the birthplace of the holiday and reinforces that those freed were also Americans.

This year marks the first Juneteenth under Donald Trump’s second term, during which diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives have been banned in the federal government. The administration has also removed Black history content from federal websites and discouraged recognition of racial heritage celebrations in some federal agencies.

Still, many workers across the country are expected to have the day off. While the political climate may raise questions, Morial believes that no one should feel hesitant to honour the holiday. “I don't think anyone should be intimidated or obligated into not celebrating the day,” he said. “I’ve not heard of anyone being denied. I think it would be absolutely reprehensible.”

“Happy Juneteenth” or “Happy Teenth” are common greetings.