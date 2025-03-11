A high school sprinter suffered a concussion and potential skull fracture when her competitor smashed her in the back of her head with a relay baton during their race.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brookville High School junior Kaelen Tucker was the second leg runner for the 4×200 meter relay at the VHSL Class 3 State Indoor Championships at Liberty University on Friday (7 March). Tucker was attempting to cut into lane one during a battle for second place in the front pack.

Instead of blocking her entry, Tucker’s opponent — who attended IC Norcom High School — seemingly slowed down, wound up her arm back and smacked the baton across the Brookville runner’s head. “When we get onto the other side of the track we have to cross to lane one, you have to merge in, and as I was coming up on her she kind of made me get cut off a little bit so I backed away,” Tucker explained to WSLS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “When we got to the curve she kept bumping me in my arm and when we got off the curve I finally passed her and that was when she hit me with the baton.” Tucker detoured off the track, grabbing her head and falling to the ground.

Tucker’s mother and team trainers then rushed to her side. Tucker stopped running, pulling her team out of the race.

A doctor later diagnosed her with a concussion and “possible fractured skull.” IC Norcom was disqualified from the race for the student’s actions. Tucker’s mum, Tamarro, says she called the sporting body, who have opened up an investigation into the alleged assault.